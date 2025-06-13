Kosmo Dental Group Expands in city

Kosmo Dental Group marked a major milestone with the launch of five new franchise clinics in Hyderabad under its FOFO model and celebrated its Clinical Mastership Program convocation. The event, graced by MLA Dr. Sanjeeva Reddy and IDA Telangana President Dr. Narsimha Swamy, welcomed top dentists into its growing network.

Practitioners like Dr. Arvind UD and Prof. Dr. Bhadra Rao joined Kosmo’s vision of uniting clinical excellence under one brand. The convocation honoured young dental professionals completing advanced training, reflecting Kosmo’s mission to revolutionise private dental practice with quality care, collaboration, and cutting-edge education across India.