  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Kosmo Dental Group Expands in city

Kosmo Dental Group Expands in city
x
Highlights

Kosmo Dental Group marked a major milestone with the launch of five new franchise clinics in Hyderabad under its FOFO model and celebrated its...

Kosmo Dental Group marked a major milestone with the launch of five new franchise clinics in Hyderabad under its FOFO model and celebrated its Clinical Mastership Program convocation. The event, graced by MLA Dr. Sanjeeva Reddy and IDA Telangana President Dr. Narsimha Swamy, welcomed top dentists into its growing network.

Practitioners like Dr. Arvind UD and Prof. Dr. Bhadra Rao joined Kosmo’s vision of uniting clinical excellence under one brand. The convocation honoured young dental professionals completing advanced training, reflecting Kosmo’s mission to revolutionise private dental practice with quality care, collaboration, and cutting-edge education across India.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick