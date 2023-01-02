Kothaguda flyover thrown open to public

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday inaugurated the multi-level 2.21 km flyover at Botanical Garden Junction, crossing Kothaguda and Kondapur junctions worth Rs 263 crore.

The project was built as a part of Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) project and is the second longest flyover to be built under SRDP. The flyover will help in free flow of traffic at Botanical Garden Junction and Kothaguda Junction and will link Financial District and Hitech City with Miyapur neighbourhood and other locations.

On this occasion, KTR said this year Hyderabad will be the first city in the country to treat 100 per cent of its sewage and plan are on to complete the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works taken up with around Rs 1,000 crore by March or April 2023. As many as 31 sewage treatment plants are being developed and are going on at brisk pace. The SNDP was taken up to revamp the stormwater drain network after the city witnessed floods in October 2020, he said.

KTR claimed that Telangana is marching ahead in development and welfare and is giving top priority to improve infrastructure in Hyderabad which is the growth engine for the State.

The MA&UD Minister added that infrastructure is being expanded according to growing needs of Hyderabad as lakhs of people from other districts and States make Hyderabad their home every year because of the opportunities, education and employment available here.

KTR said that Telangana has made tremendous progress in all sectors during the last eight years and pointed out that the problem of electricity was solved within six months after the formation of the State.

According to officials, the main flyover includes five lanes from SLN Terminus to Botanical Garden Junction, six lanes from Botanical Junction to Kothaguda Junction, three lanes from Kothaguda Junction to Kondapur RTA office, 401-metre 2-lane ramp at Botanical Garden Junction for traffic coming from Masjid Banda road to Botanical Garden Junction, and a 383-metre 3-lane ramp at Hitech City for traffic coming from Kothaguda Junction to Hitech City, 470-metre long 3-lane underpass at Kothaguda Junction to ease traffic flow from Hafeezpet towards Gachibowli.

Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy, Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi, Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and others party leaders and officers were present.