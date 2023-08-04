KTR announces Rs 100 cr for Old City development

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, K T Rama Rao announced Rs 100 for development in Old City.

Following a request from AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in the Assembly during Question Hour, the Minister said that the QQSUAD (Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority) will be getting Rs 100 crore from HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority).

“I am going to announce another Rs 100 crore will be deposited from HMDA into QQSUAD’s account, so that they take work without any hitch. I had already released Rs 150 crore from HMDA specifically for road widening (works) in seven constituencies, specifically those abutting Charminar,” he announced.

Minister said that he ‘regrets’ the delay over projects related to Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP), but said that different projects were at different levels as the government was committed to achieving ‘World Heritage Tag’. Replying to a question as to how many bridges will be constructed over Musi, the Minister clarified that two pedestrian bridges with Rs 40 crore each will be constructed. One iconic bridge from Salarjung Museum towards Afzalgunj central library and another on the eastern side of Nayapul. He informed that for façade development at Laad Bazaar Rs 36.3 cr have been earmarked. “We shall be uplifting all the heritage structures on the lines of Moazzam Jahi market and we are committed to achieving ‘World Heritage tag’,” he added.