KTR dares Revanth to demolish kin’s houses

Hyderabad: Reiterating that the Musi River Front Development project was the biggest scam in the country, BRS working president KTR on Monday asked CM Revanth Reddy to start demolitions from his and his relatives’ house before coming to people. He questioned the government for lack of a DPR for a project that was being proposed with an expenditure of Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

The BRS leader questioned the government for lack of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a project that was being proposed with an expenditure of Rs 1.5 lakh crore. The BRS leader visited the Hyderguda area, where the people were facing an eviction threat. Talking to people there, he said that there were no floods in the Musi between 1920 and 2020. There were floods in 2020, but the then CM KCR did not want officials to harass people, but the Congress leaders, who are responsible for houses coming up on the riverbank, were trying to demolish them.

“Revanth Reddy is an unfit and inefficient CM. If the markings made on houses are enumerated, it would turn out to be around Rs 1,000 crore property of people,” said Rao.

He pointed out that the Namami Gange project for 2,400 km was taken up with a cost of Rs 40,000 crore; for Musi, which is 55 km, the project cost is Rs 1.5 lakh crore. "What is the return on investment on the project?" Rao demanded the CM answer. He dared Reddy to demolish the houses of his brother and himself in Kodangal, which were constructed on a lake. The CM should demolish the HYDRA Commissioner’s office and the GHMC offices first as these are on nalas.

KTR said the BRS government took and completed STPs for 100 per cent treatment of sewage. Replying to a question, he said the party was waiting for the response from public representatives in the Old City; if they don’t come, the BRS would also go there. He charged that the BJP was supporting the Congress in its scams.