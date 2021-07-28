KTR expresses displeasure over delay in membership

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday took the party MLAs to task for tardiness in taking up membership drive of the party and asked them to pull up their socks.

The TRS working president chaired a meeting of the general secretaries of the party here at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday. According to sources, while reviewing the meeting, the party working president expressed displeasure over slow membership in the district. He telephoned the MLAs directly while the meeting was going on and expressed unhappiness on the delay.

He demanded the MLAs to finish off the membership drive as soon possible. The TRS leadership is stressing on increasing membership drive with a special focus on Huzurabad as the drive was taken afresh after the exit of Rajender from the party.

During the recent meeting of the general secretaries, the TRS leader wanted all of them to come with data relating to membership.

It is learnt that the TRS leader wanted MLAs to send their details immediately so that their data can be digitalised and insurance can be implemented for the party's active workers. He also wanted them to finish off the membership drive so that the committees can be appointed from village level to the state level, sources said. The TRS leader said that the membership drive so far was 65 lakhs.

Sources said that the TRS leader enquired about the progress of the construction of Telangana Bhavans in the districts. "Once the district Telangana Bhavans are completed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would inaugurate during the visit to the districts," he said.

According to the party leaders, out of 31 districts offices only 24 offices have been constructed yet. Sources said that the TRS leader ended the meeting after the Chief Minister called him for another meeting.