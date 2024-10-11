KTR files criminal defamation case against Konda Surekha

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has filed a criminal defamation case in the Nampally court against Forest Minister Konda Surekha, seeking criminal action. He had already served a legal notice to her, demanding a public apology for her defamatory remarks.

In his petition, KTR stated that Surekha made false and highly defamatory remarks against him with mala fide motive. He termed her comments as part of a calculated attempt to damage his public image, citing video recordings telecast on news channels and reports published by several newspapers.

Rao said Surekha made repeated, deliberate, and malicious comments to defame him and gain cheap publicity by creating sensational news to further her political agenda. He stated that there was neither any good faith nor any public interest involved in making the remarks. ‘The remarks were made with intent to damage his reputation through a conspiracy and malicious intent.’

Rao pointed out that Surekha had previously made such baseless remarks during the Lok Sabha elections and was reprimanded by the Election Commission for her unfounded claims. He urged the court to consider her repeated remarks without any evidence as criminal offences and initiate action.