KTR Fires Salvo at Centre

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industry Minister KT Rama Rao fired a salvo at the Union government over the increase of cooking gas cylinder price.

In a statement, the minister said, "Citizens are facing financial burden with the constant increase in the price of gas cylinders in the country," and added that, "with his failed economic policies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was affecting the common public adversely."

He stated that under the BJP rule in the past eight years, the cooking gas prices have increased 170 per cent in the country, creating a world record for selling the most expensive gas. "With the recent increase of Rs 50, the country has seen a whopping Rs 244 price increase on each gas cylinder this year alone," said KTR.

"In 2014, when PM Modi came to power, the gas cylinder price was just Rs 410, but now it has increased threefold, with the present price being over Rs 1,100. This is very unfortunate. This shows the inefficiency of the BJP government in the country said KTR adding that by not providing any subsidies and concessions, "Narendra Modi" government is silently attacking the citizens of the country.

KTR said that on one side the rupee value is drastically dropping; on the other side, fuel prices are skyrocketing. The price hike of daily essential items has become a serious problem for the citizens of the country. Under Modi's governance, common man is finding it difficult to run a house on a budget, but no BJP leader is concerned about these problems, he said.

The TRS Working President also added that the Centre, instead of creating new jobs, is taking away the present jobs of the people, which is affecting their financial condition, making it more difficult for a common man to survive. On this price hike issue, the Prime Minister and BJP leaders staged huge protests across the country before they came to power, but now they all are sitting silently, he said.

KTR demanded the BJP government at the Centre to reduce the prices of gas cylinders for the welfare of the people and not stage dramas of reducing prices during election times. KTR said that the TRS will continue to stand for the people and constantly question the BJP rule at the Centre for its wrongdoings.