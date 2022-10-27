KTR, Harish Rao updating strategies constantly based on ground inputs

Hyderabad: With just a week to go for the polling in Munugodu assembly constituency, the local leaders and party in-charges are facing the heat as TRS working president KT Rama Rao and party senior leader T Harish Rao are keeping the local TRS leaders and party in-charges on tenterhooks.

The two leaders are contacting the leaders and party in-charges in every village and enquiring them about the progress of the campaign. They were seeking instant reports on party activities, people's mood, rival parties' strategies and the party in-charges performance during the campaign.

KTR was holding regular teleconferences in the morning and evening hours with senior party leaders, ministers and MLAs and MLCs who are camping in the constituency for the last two weeks. "Leaders' feedback is helping KTR to assess the ground-level political situation on a daily basis. Based on the outcome, the TRS working president is taking swift political decisions to enhance the party image and counter the rival parties which are busy exposing the TRS government on various issues in the rallies and public meetings," said a senior TRS leader.

KTR is not leaving any stone unturned in countering rival parties' propaganda against the Government and party in-charges have been instructed to keep the voters updated about the government's performance with facts and win their hearts, he said.

"Despite the TRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy was facing dissent in the party and opposition from people, regular direct monitoring of the TRS activities by KTR with ground-level party leaders helped to create a positive image on the party among the voters in a short time. KTR's constant efforts to connect with the voters through leaders will be another advantage to the TRS to gain the confidence of the voters in the next one week," said the leader.

Amid reports that BJP was poaching some local TRS leaders, Harish was engaged in holding a series of meetings with some TRS leaders and keeping the flock together until the end of the byelections on November 3. "Harish is contacting local leaders on community basis to convince them that the TRS leadership will recognise their service after the byelection. He is asking TRS leaders to alert the party leadership about the poaching activities of the BJP," he said.