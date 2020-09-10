X
KTR holds review meeting at GHMC

Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday directed the GHMC Zonal Commissioners to identify open places for bus bays and also medium to marginal size of open areas for development of parks

The minister held a review meeting at GHMC. The Zonal Commissioners gave power point presentation on comprehensive developmental activities in their respective zones on subjects like Parks, Bus Bays, providing Toilets, development of Central medians, development of small parks and walking tracks under Metro Rail, construction of FOBs, skyways, footpaths, wall painting, lane marking, painting on Flyovers, protection and development of lakes, graveyards, vending zones and vegetable markets etc.,

During the presentation, the minister asked the Zonal Commissioners to prepare a two years programme on protection and development and beautification of lakes in all 185 lakes in GHMC.

