KTR inaugurates IT Tower in Siddipet

Telangana state Finance Minister Harish Rao along with IT Minister KTR inaugurated the IT tower built adjacent to Rajiv Road at Nagulabanda in the suburbs of Siddipet town on Thursday.

Addressing the meeting organised there on the occasion, KTR said that 1500 people will get employment in Siddipet with the start of the IT tower. "We will bring large-scale industries to Siddipet and develop it. It is a great result that companies came and offered jobs on the very day of the opening of the IT tower," KTR said adding that they will expand the IT hub by sanctioning more funds.

The minister claimed that IT exports increased from Rs. 56,000 crore in 2014 to Rs. 2.41 lakh crore now.

Minister Harish Rao assured that the companies who come to participate in Siddipet IT Tower will be provided with free maintenance, rent, electricity, and internet bills for two years.

Meanwhile, the IT Tower was constructed on 3 acres of land comprising of 4-storeys at a cost of Rs.63 crores. CM KCR laid the foundation stone for the construction of this tower on December 10, 2020. On the same day, the Secretary of the IT Department signed the agreements with various companies.