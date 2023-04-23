KTR invited to World AI Show in Dubai

Hyderabad: Global business events and consulting firm Trescon invited Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to be the Chief Guest of Honour at its '41st Global Edition of the World AI Show – MENA', scheduled to take placev on June 7 and 8 at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai. The upcoming edition in Dubai aims to bring together global use cases and success stories from the early adopters of AI while providing a hands-on learning experience to the technology stakeholders converging from key sectors like governments, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, banking and finance, real estate, utilities, and transportation just to name a few. The event's overall objective was to address sector-wide issues with innovative AI solutions and create transformative disruptions in sectors of strategic relevance to Dubai.

"Shri Rama Rao ji, your participation will add tremendous value to this global initiative and will help highlight the technological developments and advancements made within Telangana under your able leadership and guidance," stated Trescon Founder and Chairman Mohammed Saleem in the invitation extended to Rama Rao.

Mohammed Saleem said that the minister's presence at the World AI Awards ceremony would also inspire the Telugu-tech community leaders and members, many of whom were already attending from across the Middle East and African region.

The 41st Global Edition of World AI Show would also host the 2nd Annual of World AI Awards that would honour the utmost echelons of the future-technology implementers and flag-bearers who have played a critical role in the success of tech adoption within the region.