KTR lauds Khammam IT hub

Hyderabad: Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K T Ramarao on Tuesday praised the Khammam IT hub saying that it stood as a comprehensive one among IT hubs in the State.

Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar who hails from Khammam district called on KTR here and submitted the first annual report 2020-21of the hub to him. Speaking on the occasion, KTR said that to create employment opportunities and promote skills in different sectors, TASK is providing training to youth.

The value of IT exports from the State during 2020-21 reached Rs.145,522 crore. In the IT sector, 628,615 persons were employed in the State. He added the government was expanding IT to the second tier cities and 1,800 start-ups were created.

Ajay Kumar stated that due to the efforts of Chief Minister KCR and KTR, the Khammam hub stood first in the state. "Because of their efforts, IT majors are showing interest in expanding their activities to the tier two cities across the State.