KTR launches India's first Agri Data Exchange in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A new chapter in the history of Indian Agriculture unfolded on Friday with the successful launch of country’s first Agricultural Data Exchange (ADeX) in Hyderabad.

Developed as a digital public infrastructure (DPI) for the agriculture sector, ADeX has been developed in collaboration between the Telangana government, World Economic Forum, and the Indian Institute of Science.

Minister for IT, Industries, and MA&UD KT Rama Rao launched ADeX and Agriculture Data Management Framework (ADMF) at an event held in the city. “Both ADeX and ADMF provide the right platform to ensure fair and efficient usage of agricultural data by the industry and startups and provide a big boost to the data economy specifically in the agri-sector. These initiatives help Telangana lead the country from the front in using innovation and technology to drive food systems transformation and improve the livelihoods of farmers, the minister said.

The software platform facilitates the secure, standards-based exchange of data between agricultural data users (eg: agri application developers) and agricultural data providers (eg: government agencies, private companies, NGOs, universities, etc).



IISc Director Prof Rangarajan, Telangana IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and others were present. Agriculture Secretary M Raghunandan Rao, Emerging Technologies Wing Director Ramadevi Lanka, World Economic Forum Chief Advisor J Satyanarayana participated.