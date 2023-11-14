KTR moots New Hyderabad between ORR and RRR

Hyderabad : New Hyderabad will be developed between the present Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working President K.T. Rama Rao said on Tuesday.

He said the 330 km long RRR with will connect Bhongir, Choutuppal, Shadnagar, Sangareddy and other towns. KTR shared the plans for development of New Hyderabad while addressing the members of Telangana Builders Association.

He mentioned that Beijing has five ring roads, and with RRR coming into place, Hyderabad will have three ring roads. He added that the government plans to come up with one more ring road to make it easy for people to commute to Hyderabad.



“In the coming term, we will ensure everyday water supply and in future, we will ensure 24-hour water supply,” said KTR while exuding confidence of BRS retaining power in the November 30 Assembly elections.



Stating that the land value in Hyderabad has increased 10-20 fold in the last decade, KTR said the value of lands increased not just in Hyderabad, but across Telangana under Chief Minister KCR’s governance.



“Stable government and able leadership have played a key role in bringing development in the state,” said KTR. He added that Hyderabad is the economic engine of Telangana which generates 45-50 per cent of revenues, and hampering Hyderabad’s growth will have an impact on the growth of the entire state.

The BRS leader said that Karnataka celebrated Diwali in darkness due to power cuts, as he asked people to decide if they want the current regime or the Congress.

KTR also said that Maoism prevailed in the Telangana region during the Congress government, which failed to give water, jobs, or any kind of social or economic security which encouraged a few to join extremism.

Claimed that only BRS can take better care of Telangana, KTR said, "For Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi, there are 28 states and Telangana is just one among them. But for BRS, Telangana is the only state. They want to win in Telangana, but we want Telangana to win. That’s the difference,” said KTR.

The BRS leader also said that despite losing two years and bearing Rs 1 lakh crore losses due to Covid-19, the development in the state continued under the leadership of KCR. Telangana is seen as a progressive state where there's no communal riots or other disturbances, and hence investments from other states and countries are coming here, KTR said.