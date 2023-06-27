KTR nails Nadda’s graft lies against KCR

Hyderabad: MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday took strong exception to BJP president J P Nadda’s allegations of corruption against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He also attacked Congress top leader Sonia Gandhi alleging that delay by her in granting statehood to Telangana when UPA was in power led to many youths dying by suicide for the creation of the State.

While the BRS government in Telangana ensured the construction of 35 flyovers and underpasses, the Centre that took up the construction of two flyovers at Uppal and Amberpet has not been able to complete them on time. The snail’s pace of progress of the two flyovers shows the speed at which the Modi government works, he claimed.

KTRinaugurated the Uppal skywalk built by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) at a cost of Rs 25 crore and the convention hall located inside the premises of Mini Shilparamam, Uppal. He was also accompanied by Minister Chamakura Malla Reddy.

On this occasion, Minister Rama Rao said the pedestrians walking on road were facing inconvenience due to the huge traffic coming from Nagole, Warangal road and Habsiguda in Uppal X roads, now the Uppal skywalk enable pedestrians, especially children, women and senior citizens at the busy stretch, cross the Uppal cross roads safely without any difficulty.

HMDA took up Skywalk which is the first such project in Telangana. The Skywalk is connecting six locations around the Junction and also connecting the Metro Station on course level on either side.The Skywalk is provided with Six Hop Stations with staircases and elevators for the public facility.The Skywalk is of 3m, 4m and 6m with a length of 660m designed aesthetically and functionally.

Also, the spacious conventional hall in Uppal, which has been developed with a cost of Rs 10 crore was opened to the public. It can accommodate 1,000 people and is equipped with a dining hall, lawn, and various amenities.

Following the inauguration, Rama Rao said that Telangana State has achieved complete development in nine years. While targeting the BJP and Congress, Rama Rao said “The Telangana government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is ensuring uninterrupted power supply, potable water, handed over 2BHK houses to the poor, and released KCR kits to over 13 lakh women. The Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak benefits 12 lakh families and despite these series of developmental works and schemes taken for the welfare of people some politicians are casting aspersions on the Chief Minister,” he said.