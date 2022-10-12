KTR opens eco-park costing Rs 35.6 cr at Kothwalguda

Hyderabad: Minister K T Rama Rao on Tuesday inaugurated the eco-park at Kothwalguda, near Himayatsagar.

According to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), the park will include six arch bird's aviary, approach road, gazebos and pergolas, butterfly garden, sensory park, and greenery and landscaping and an aquarium. A bridge connects land pockets on both sides of the Outer Ring Road (ORR). Aside from food courts at four places, the HMDA has also suggested building opulent timber cabins, camping tents, an infinity pool, and a conference hall.

With an entrance pavilion with welcoming arches and a central pavilion with a ticketing counter and guard room, the park, created by HMDA, has walkways with 2.5 km, an open-air theatre of 1,200 seats, two art pavilions, a flower terrace, picnic areas, food courts, and restrooms. And, an eye-catching lighting for the night-time vista.

The HMDA which proposed development of the park at a cost of Rs 75 crore has already spent Rs 35.6 crore to develop it.

In an effort to create eco-friendly tourism attractions, the State government had approved spending of Rs 35.6 crore to create a landscape park on the banks of Osmansagar and Rs 75 crore to create an environmental park at Himayatsagar on city outskirts.

As the park will contain 85 acres on one side and 40 acres on the other, it will have a bridge linking land pockets on either side of ORR, according to authorities. Additionally, the HMDA has built a guest parking area and an approach road.