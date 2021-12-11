KTR shares throwback picture of him from London days

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao has shared a throwback of him from the days he spent in London in 2001. He went down the memory lane, recalling his sweet moments spent with his friend in the country.



In the pictures, the minister can be seen wearing shaded jeans that was in the trend then and the wind breaker, posing with his friend. The minister had worked abroad after his education and returned to the state to join Telangana movement and eventually ventured into politics.









Rama Rao contested in the elections from Sircilla from 2009 i.e. before the state bifurcation and emerged victorious. He tasted a landslide victory in 2014 from Sircilla assembly constituency and was inducted into the cabinet.