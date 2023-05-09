KTR Sir! Six years are over, please fulfil your promise, residents cry

Hyderabad: The tussle between GHMC and Nizampet Municipality has come as a curse for the residents of Nizampet and Bachupally who have been suffering from high levels of inundation every monsoon and are not going to have any relief even this monsoon.



It is almost two years since the laying of few drainage pipeline works were taken up by Nizampet Municipality near Pragathi Nagar Lake but the works are moving at snail's pace. Local people told Hans India that severe water logging has been a perineal problem for many years as there is no proper pathway for the rainwater to flow into the drains.

This results in water overflowing on to the lanes and it enters the houses. The colonies worst affected in the year 2016 and 2020 were Silpa Brindavan, Bandari Layout and Pragathi Nagar which have been witnessing water mixed with sewage entering the houses making their lives miserable.

Residents of Bachupally said during monsoon, it has become a routine for politicians to visit and make all kinds of promises which are soon forgotten. What has pained them most was that even the assurance given by Municipal Administration minister KT Rama Rao in 2016 and again in 2020 has not been fulfilled.

Works do not mean only putting up a mesh near the water bodies. No long-term measures to prevent flooding have been taken they rue.

Two years back, they said few monsoon-related works were taken up but there has been no progress said Sai Teja , a resident of Nizampet. One single shower turns lanes into small ponds. Neither GHMC nor Nizampet Municipality ever bothers even to clean the drains. It is the people who are forced to hire private workers to clean the drains, said B Srinivas another resident. When will the leaders remember that they have promises to keep, he asked.