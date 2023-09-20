KTR thanks all for Women’s quota Bill

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday complimented all involved, including the Union government and all political parties, for supporting the proposed landmark legislation (Women’s Reservation Bill).





There are certain occasions when we have rise above politics, stand together on issues that matter in the larger interest of the Country



Today I am proud as an Indian citizen that our Parliament has taken into consideration the passage of #WomenReservationBill 👏



My… — KTR (@KTRBRS) September 19, 2023





Taking to X (twitter), Rao said, “There are certain occasions when we have to raise above politics, stand together on issues that matter in the larger interest of the Country. Today I am proud as an Indian citizen that our Parliament has taken into consideration the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill. My wholehearted compliments to all involved, the Union govt and all political parties that have supported this landmark legislation.”

The BRS leader also thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for taking efforts for making this a reality. “Delighted & Proud that our @BRSparty leadership, as directed by Hon’ble CM KCR Garu, also has made many efforts to make this a reality. On a side note, In Telangana many years ago we had already implemented 50 per cent reservations for women in local governments, zilla parishads, municipalities and corporations and gram panchayats, said Rao.