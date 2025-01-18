KTR throws gauntlet at CM, rebuts claims on loan waiver

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday challenged that he along with his party MLAs would resign if Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy can prove that the loan waiver was 100 per cent completed.

The BRS leader was speaking in the ‘Rythu Deeksha’ organised by the party at Shahbad in Chevella Assembly constituency on Friday. The BRS leader alleged that after giving six guarantees, the Congress government has washed off its hands with just providing free bus rides to women. “Revanth Reddy who has failed to implement a single promise in Telangana has promised to take responsibility for implementation of guarantees in Delhi. This is the biggest joke I have ever heard,” said Rama Rao, alleging Revanth owes Rs 17,500 per acre to every farmer in the state.

He also said that people should file cheating cases against Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy, who cheated everyone in Telangana. He said that people who voted believing the false promises given by the Congress are now cursing Revanth Reddy.

KTR alleged that Revanth Reddy had no shame and embarrassment and he is telling blatant lies. KTR recalled that he had earlier challenged Revanth in the Assembly that if 100 per cent loan waiver was done in his hometown Kondareddy village or Kodangal constituency, he will take ‘political sanyas’. The challenge was not accepted, KTR said.