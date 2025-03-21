KTR to embark on State-wide padayatra in 2026

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao would be taking up a padayatra in the State from the end of 2026 from north Telangana in Adilabad and would cover the entire State in seven to eight months time.

The BRS leader made these comments in a chit chat with the media during his Suryapet tour on Thursday. He said that the padayatra will be with an aim of bringing the party into power.

Addressing the BRS workers’ meeting in Suryapet, KTR accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of being more interested in increasing commissions rather than focusing on governance. He highlighted the government’s failure to implement its Rs 37,000 crore farm loan waiver promise, questioning where the money has disappeared.

KTR held the Congress government responsible for the severe water crisis and the drying up of crops across Telangana. “This is not a drought caused by nature but by the incompetence of the Congress government,” he said, pointing out that while KCR’s government ensured 36 per cent utilisation of Krishna River water, the current administration failed to even reach 24 per cent. He criticised the government for not repairing the Medigadda barrage, allowing Godavari water to flow into Andhra Pradesh instead of Telangana. Despite having a minister for water resources from Nalgonda, the region continues to suffer from acute water shortages, KTR noted. He also reminded the audience of the tragic SLBC tunnel accident, where, instead of addressing the crisis, a Minister was seen enjoying a feast.

Calling upon party workers to actively participate in the upcoming Warangal Sabha on April 27, KTR emphasised that this year will be a ‘year of struggle’ for BRS.