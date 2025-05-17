Live
KTR to inaugurate PDSL Knowledge Centre in UK
Hyderabad: Former minister for IT, KT Rama Rao has received a prestigious invitation from Pragmatic Design Solutions Limited (PDSL), a leading UK-based engineering services company, to inaugurate their State-of-the-art Knowledge Centre at Warwick Technology Park, United Kingdom.
PDSL, which supports elite automotive brands like McLaren, Aston Martin, and Jaguar Land Rover, is celebrating 15 years of global innovation and excellence. As part of this milestone, the company is launching a new Near Shore Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) Automotive Test Facility, an advanced incubation centre for automotive development and testing.
Rama Rao has been invited to formally inaugurate the facility on May 30, at The Research Centre, Warwick University Science Park, Coventry, UK. The invitation acknowledges his visionary leadership and significant contributions in transforming Telangana into a global hub for IT and industrial innovation.
PDSL Director Kranthi Puppala said, “We would be honoured by Rama Rao’s presence. His commitment to innovation and international collaboration perfectly aligns with our mission and values.”