KTR urges for safe return of stranded TG tourists from J&K

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday urged the state and the central government to swiftly make arrangements for safe return of the Telangana tourists stranded in Kashmir.

Rama Rao said about 80 tourists from Telangana were stranded in Srinagar since Tuesday. “I request the State and Central governments to swiftly make arrangements for their safe return. Telangana CMO, please ensure these tourists receive necessary care and support during this challenging time. Let’s bring them home safely,” said KTR.