  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

KTR urges for safe return of stranded TG tourists from J&K

KTR urges for safe return of stranded TG tourists from J&K
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday urged the state and the central government to swiftly make arrangements for safe return...

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday urged the state and the central government to swiftly make arrangements for safe return of the Telangana tourists stranded in Kashmir.

Rama Rao said about 80 tourists from Telangana were stranded in Srinagar since Tuesday. “I request the State and Central governments to swiftly make arrangements for their safe return. Telangana CMO, please ensure these tourists receive necessary care and support during this challenging time. Let’s bring them home safely,” said KTR.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick