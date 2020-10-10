KTR using Pragathi Bhavan for party activities, alleges Congress

Hyderabad: A day after Minister KT Rama Rao held a review meeting for the upcoming GHMC elections, the Congress party wrote to State Election Commissioner alleging misuse of Pragathi Bhavan, official residence of Chief Minister, for the party activities.

TPCC Election Commission Coordination Committee Convenor G Niranjan requested the Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi to initiate action against the Minister and instruct officials to take serious note of irregularities committed by the ruling party.

"The review meeting to find out party position in 150 divisions of GHMC was convened at Pragathi Bhavan. KT Rama Rao shared the information received from ground-level and appealed to partymen to suggest ways through which the party could improve its majority.

Similar meeting is likely to be held after a fortnight. The official residence of CM is meant for administrative purposes and meeting with officials, but not for party purposes. We request your good-self to take a serious note of this irregularity and misuse of official residence of the CM for party purposes in view of the ensuing elections to the GHMC," the Congress leader stated.