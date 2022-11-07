KTR's backroom planning secret of TRS victory

Hyderabad: The TRS working president KT Rama Rao's 'backroom' planning has yielded positive results for the TRS which registered a big victory in the by election to Munogodu Assembly Constituency. The young TRS leader has prepared day to day strategy for two weeks continuously to draw the people's attention in support of the TRS and expose the misdeeds of the ruling BJP-led Union Government.

From meeting the Fluoride victim Amsala Swamy at his residence in Shivanna Gudem to holding community wise meetings by KTR drew big political activity aiming to win the TRS the by elections. The TRS leader had lunch with Swamy at the latter's 2 BHK house allotted by the State government. KTR meeting with fluoride victim and his speech on the fluoride menace was the first big issue highlighted by him in the campaign.

The post card movement against GST on handlooms and letters to Prime minister Narendra Modi against the anti-people decisions countered the main rival BJP's anti-state government campaign in the bypoll-bound Munogodu for almost 15 days.

The TRS working president's regular road shows in the assembly constituency and teleconferences with the local TRS leaders to ascertain the political situation and the party's aggressive bypoll campaign alerted the local cadre from time to time.

Leaders said that "KTR was in touch with every Minister, MLAs, party senior leaders and also local village level leaders, who were in the byelection campaign, on a phone call and enquired about the opposition parties' activities. Based on the feedback, KTR took instant decisions and set the things in right decision ensuring the TRS register a big victory in the crucial time.

The TRS working president 's move to highlight the State government's achievements in fulfilling the promises made to the different communities mainly Yadavs, Weavers, Gouds and Padmashalies in the community meetings helped to consolidate their support in the by elections. Leaders said that KTR's quick decision to poach the BJP leaders – Swamy Goud and D Sravan to counter the joining of TRS leader B Narasiah Goud in BJP prevented a big damage to the party before the elections.