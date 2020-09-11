Kukatpally roads to be spick-and-span 

♦ 33 CC roads have been laid in Kukatpally in the last two months

♦`872.60 lakh budget allocated for road developments in Kukatpally

♦ 171 new projects worth `3850.98 proposed

♦ 28 roads under construction in Moosapet

Kukatpally: With the pothole ridden roads getting extremely damaged during monsoon, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) of Kukatpally has sanctioned a budget of Rs 872.60 lakh for the development of roads.



"We are trying to fix the potholes on the major roads of Kukatpally with an immediate priority. Already we have repaired the damaged roads on a few major roads. Apart from restoration, we have constructed 33 new CC roads in Kukatpally in the last two months. A budget of Rs 872.60 lakhs for the development of Kukatpally circle roads has been allocated. Works for around 35 sanctioned roads have been completed and around 20 are in tendering process," said V Prashanthi, Deputy Commissioner, Kukatpally, GHMC.

"Along with road developments, we are focusing on developing footpath for pedestrians and theme parks on the unutilised open lands. However, our priority is development of roads in Kukatpally already, " she added.

Briefing about the ongoing works, Nagender, Executive Engineer of Moosapet, said," We are constructing around 12 new roads in the internal lanes of Gopalnagar and Allapur as the area has a majority of gravel roads and all the roads would be transformed into CC roads. A few more roads in Moosapet and Fathenagar would be developed shortly. Internal colonies like Lalajipet would also get a facelift with the construction of CC roads. A total of 28 roads are currently under implementation and works are in process on a budget of 4 Crores.

