Kumari Aunty Hyderabad food stall intervention: Viral food stall owner Hyderabad

Thanks to social media, "Kumari Aunty," who runs a food stand on the side of the road in Hyderabad's Madhapur IT district and serves a wide range of delicious non-vegetarian treats, has seen the highs and lows of being a street vendor over the last few days. Since her rise and now comeback thanks to the chief minister's help, Dasari Sai Kumari says she has had enough. Her online popularity was a big part of that.

Hundreds of YouTubers were waiting for her to return near the restaurant with the thatched roof on Saturday afternoon. When she did, she asked them to please let her run her business and make a living. "Enough is enough," she told them.

Dasari Sai Kumari traffic issues:

Four days ago, on January 30, the traffic police told her to close the shop and find a new place because the large crowds outside her stall often caused major traffic jams in the area. Kumari and her family have been running the stall for 13 years. She is from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. More and more people came to her stall every afternoon after videos of her curries and fries went viral. Interestingly, millions of people have watched YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels of her where she chats with her customers and smiles heartily. As soon as the police showed up on Tuesday to evict Kumari, she went to the same vloggers and influencers to demand justice. The stalls that were set up on the sidewalk here had been taken down before, but this time, she was the only one asked to move.

CM Revanth Reddy intervention:

A huge number of people responded to her plea on social media, and even Chief Minister Revanth Reddy himself gave her his support. On January 31, he told the state police chief and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to let her stay where she was. Revanth Reddy said he would go to her restaurant soon. Crowds at Kumari Aunty's food stall expressed their joy at the stall reopening.