Lakdikapul: Multilingual theatre workshop begins

Lakdikapul: An Indo-Malaysia multilingual theatre workshop being conducted by Adla Satish Kumar and Safi Quadri was inaugurated by Dr Pradeep Kumar, a retired professor of Osmania University.

The 45-day workshop is being organised by the Department of Language and Culture, Government of Telangana, and was started at conference hall Ravindra Bharathi on Friday. Bhaskar Shewalkar, Professor, Nizam College, Joly Puthussery, Professor, HCU, Tejas Dhhanraj, writer & director, Dr Sanghisetty Satyanarayana, a folk theatre practitioner, Abhijit Bhattacharjee, Chairman of Sangeetanalay and others were present.