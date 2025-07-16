Lakhotia College of Design Hosts “Trashique – The Best Out of Waste”

Hyderabad: Lakhotia College of Design today proudly hosted “Trashique – The Best Out of Waste” at its Banjara Hills campus, Road No. 10, showcasing the powerful potential of sustainability and creativity in fashion.

“Trashique” combines “Trash” and “Chic,” capturing the spirit of transforming waste into something fashionable, functional, and fabulous. Students presented an impressive fashion show featuring garments and accessories crafted entirely from recycled and repurposed materials like fabric remnants, plastic bottles, newspapers, and other discarded items — proving that sustainability and style can go hand in hand.

Addressing the gathering, Mohammed Affan Mujahid, Managing Director of Lakhotia College of Design, said:

Delete Edit

“Trashique is not merely an event — it’s a statement. It’s about changing our perspective towards waste and recognizing that discarded materials can be reborn as works of art. Each creation on this runway carries a powerful message: waste is not worthless.

At Lakhotia College of Design, we believe in nurturing creativity that is responsible and forward-thinking. Our students today have demonstrated extraordinary innovation, reminding us all that sustainability is not a trend, but a way of life. Let us be the generation that doesn’t just talk about sustainability but lives it, builds it, and inspires it.”

The event was attended by judges, faculty, industry professionals, and an enthusiastic audience who witnessed a spectacular display of talent, craftsmanship, and eco-conscious fashion. “Trashique – The Best Out of Waste” reinforced Lakhotia College of Design’s commitment to fostering not only creative excellence but also social and environmental responsibility.