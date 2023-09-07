Lal Bahadur Nagar constituency: Triangular contest on the cards

Hyderabad: The BRS candidate and MLA D Sudheer Reddy is banking on development works in the Lal Bahadur Nagar (popular as LB Nagar) constituency, including solving long pending issues like land pattas to residents, building of flyovers and others as the Opposition parties are yet to arrive at a consensus candidate.

The LB Nagar falls under the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment. It is one of the biggest constituencies in the city with over five lakh voters. The areas in LB Nagar include BN Reddy Nagar, Meerpet, Veerannagutta, Hayatnagar, Sagar Ring Road. The majority of residents are from nearby Nalgonda district.

The constituency is likely to throw a triangular contest with the BRS, Congress and BJP trying their luck. The locals say that even though all corporators in the constituency are from the saffron party, lack of presence of strong leaders in the Opposition camp are an added advantage for Sudheer Reddy.

However differences among the party leaders will impact the poll result. Ram Mohan Goud who has been with the party since the agitation days was left out after the ticket was announced to Reddy. Locals said if Goud contests as a rebel, it will impact the result.

From the Congress Malreddy Ranga Reddy’s brother Malreddy Ram Reddy is trying for the ticket. However, the party has adopted a strategy of giving one ticket for one person from a family. Ranga Reddy will be given ticket from Ibrahimpatnam. Senior leader Madhu Yashki Goud is also trying for a ticket. However, the local leaders say he is not related to the constituency.

From the BJP, Ranga Reddy district president Sama Ranga Reddy is trying for the ticket. Along with him, the Karmanghat Hanuman Temple Committee chairman Vanga Madhusudhan Reddy and senior leader Manohar Reddy are among the aspirants.

The constituency has a traditional vote base for the Telugu Desam Party. The locals say the party would easily get about 10,000 votes. It is not clear whether there will be an alliance of BJP and TDP.

The LB Nagar has seen massive development with several flyovers, SNDP and other development works. The big traffic problem at LB Nagar was solved with the construction of flyovers.

Another added advantage for Sudheer Reddy is the issue of regularisation of houses in BN Reddy Nagar and Hasthinapuram under GO 118. About 1,000 families got pattas, which was pending over two decades. However, the negative impact on the MLA will be frequent flooding in the areas every time there is heavy rain.

A local and a private employee S Uday Kiran said the MLA is always available for any grievance as he directly brings the issue to officials’ notice and solves them immediately. He visits areas in the constituency regularly, taking up ‘Basti Nidra’ and other activities meeting people.

