Lalithaa Jewellery opens its 55th showroom at Suchitra Circle

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu inaugurated Lalithaa Jewellery’s 55th showroom at Suchitra Circle on Sunday.

From the classic to the contemporary, an endless range of exquisite jewellery will be on display in the showroom, the 55th in their chain and the 5th in Hyderabad.

Dr M Kiran Kumar, the Chairman of Lalithaa Jewellery, said, “In the coming two months, there is a plan to launch three more showrooms in Telangana – one each in Khammam, Warangal, and Miryalaguda”.

“As an entrepreneur who understands the true value of hard-earned money, I totally empathise with my customers. And that’s one reason why I educate customers about the art and science of buying jewellery. We carefully and painstakingly select the designs of our products and customise them according to the demography of each market,” he added.

Minister D Sridhar Babu said, “From the State government point of view, in the coming days, it will be better if the entrepreneurs in gold, silver and diamond sector set up their manufacturing units in our State, so employment prospects would be enhanced.”

Kuna Srisailam Goud, former MLA, Eatala Rajender, MP, Malkajgiri and a few other leaders graced the occasion.