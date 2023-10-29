Lambadas demand action on Revanth

Hyderabad: Lambada leaders on Saturday demanded that the Congress high command remove TPCC president A Revanth Reddy from the post for making controvercial comments against the community.

Lambada Rights Struggle Association State president Bhukya Kotiya Naik and secretary Gugulothu Bima Naik warned that the entire community will vote against the Congress in the upcoming elections for hurting the community. The TPCC leader’s comments were uncalled for, they said, and demanded an unconditional apology.

The Lambada leaders said that the Congress was conspiring to remove the community from the ST category. They appealed to their community to stop supporting the Congress in the elections. The association also criticised Revanth for not giving party tickets to the leaders belonging to the Lambada community in the ST reserved assembly segments.