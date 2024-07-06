Land prices in State to go up soon

Hyderabad: The Revenue Minister, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, on Friday directed the officials to revise the land prices in accordance with the current market values so as not to put any burden on the middle-class community.

A long review of the Stamps and Registrations Department was held in his office at the Secretariat on Friday. In this meeting, chief secretary of revenue Naveen Mittal, IG stamps and registrations Jyoti Buddha Prakash, and others participated. The Minister revealed that the decision to revise the land prices accordingly was taken in view of the significant increase in land prices in the State along with Hyderabad. It was suggested that the revision of land prices should be done in a scientific manner without any criticism in light of the huge difference between open market values and market prices. An in-depth study should be done on the areas where there is more variation and how much percentage can be rationally increased there.

In some areas, the government price is higher than the market value and should be reduced. Such a situation should not be repeated now that land prices have increased without any exercise by the previous government.

The officials were directed to prepare the necessary activities for the complete cleansing of the Stamps and Registrations Department. It was suggested to take steps to close the loopholes in the law. He said that permanent sub-registrar offices would be constructed with state-of-the-art facilities all over the State so that those coming for registrations do not have to wait under trees for hours. The officials were directed to identify the necessary lands for this purpose. It was advised to look into the time slot for registrations. He said that an alternative should be found for the sub-registrar offices, which have a heavy workload. He assured that the transfers of employees would be carried out transparently on the basis of performance.