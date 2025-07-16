  • Menu
Laxman shares his visit to iconic Anji Bridge in J&K

Hyderabad: BJP MP and party Parliamentary Board Member, Dr. K Laxman on Tuesday said that he had a wonderful opportunity to visit the Anji Bridge — an engineering marvel recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharing his field visit pics on social media handle X, he said, “While traveling from Katra to Srinagar, I am now proceeding towards the iconic #ChenabBridge. So far, I’ve passed through 35 tunnels along this remarkable route.” The Reasi Bridge, in particular, stands out as one of the most complex and challenging engineering feats along this stretch, he added.

