LB Nagar: Sporadic incidents mark polling

LB Nagar: Polling was peaceful in Pedda Amberpet and Turkayamjal division in Rangareddy and Ibrahimpatnam constituencies on Wednesday.

As many as 370 polling staff and 63 polling stations were arranged for the election in 24 wards in Pedda Amberpet where as 75 polling stations for 24 wards in Turkayamjal. Except some disturbances in the some areas, municipal elections were completed peacefully. Some people with physical disability faced hardship as there was no facility of wheel chairs.

Disturbances

• TRS party activist who tried to influence voters with money was caught by the Congress party workers which led to a fight between them at 3rd ward in Pedda Amberpet municipality.

• Congress, BJP, TRS contestants sat as polling agents in a booth in 21st ward at Kuntloor in Pedda Amberpet municipality.

• Congress leaders fought with two persons who came to cast fake votes in 8th ward in Pedda Amberpet municipality. Congress alleged that the TRS leader Nagarjuna arranged them to cast 70 fake votes with a payment of Rs 3000 for single vote.

• Congress leaders caught 5 members who came from Turkayamjal to Pedda Amberpet to cast fake votes.

• Policemen controlled people who are influencing public at 3rd ward in Pedda Amberpet municipality.

• Locals thrashed a fake voter in Pedda Amberpet municipality. He claimed that TRS leader Nagarjuna arranged him to cast fake votes.

Locals slammed that many fake voters were handed over to policemen but no action was taken against them.