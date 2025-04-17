Leopard Captured After Roaming Around Hyderabad's ICRISAT Research Center

A leopard that had been wandering around the ICRISAT research center in Patancheru, Hyderabad, for a week was finally caught. The Forest Department set up several cages around the area to trap the animal.

The leopard was spotted on CCTV cameras set up by the forest officials two days ago. It was captured in one of the cages on Wednesday night. Sridhar Rao, the Medak District DFO, said the leopard is now being taken to Nehru Zoo Park for medical tests.

Leopards have been spotted near Hyderabad before. In 2024, one was seen on the runway at Shamshabad Airport, causing a stir. The forest department was alerted, and a five-day search began. Officials set up 25 CCTV cameras and placed goat carcasses as bait.

The leopard kept coming to the bait but did not attack. After five days, the leopard finally entered the cage to eat the goat and got trapped.