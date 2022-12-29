Let’s brew some fun to ring in New Year

Hyderabad: The Happening City of Hyderabad is getting ready to welcome the New Year 2023 in utmost style and with enthusiasm. The city, which is known as IT Hub, will turn into a sort of entertainment hub on the eve of New Year.



People are getting ready to dance and drink their heart out as the city is getting decked up for the celebrations. Hotels, restaurants and pubs are making special arrangements for the city dwellers.

The city police on its part are taking necessary measures to ensure that no untoward incidents take place and see that the celebrations would be drug free and accident free. As about 1,000 events are likely to be held on December 31, the police are making transport arrangements for those who would consume liquor more than the permissible limits.

With the recreation clubs and resorts planning several events on the city outskirts, the police have laid special attention to see that no indecent dances and illegal activities take place. On the other hand, the government hopes to earn huge revenues from liquor sales.

Relaxing the rules, the government had announced that the licensed wine shops would be permitted to sell liquor till midnight and bars and restaurants will be allowed to serve liquor and food up to 1 am.

After a two-year gap since the pandemic, the New Year celebrations this time are being held without any restrictions. The Excise department is expecting a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore from the New Year celebrations.

The State Excise wing has been getting bulk orders for liquor from more than 1,000 licensed liquor shops in the state for the past one week. The Telangana State Beverages Corporation said they were also receiving huge liquor orders from bars and pubs in Hyderabad and other major cities like Warangal, Karimnagar and Khammam.

Wine shop dealers have been asked to create special counters to sell liquor as people would be buying large quantities on Friday and Saturday. It is expected that on December 31 alone the sales would be around Rs 700 crore as against normal day sales of Rs 500 crore.

Even online food supply chains like Swiggy and Zomato are making special arrangements to meet the likely demand of online orders for food and snacks.



