Let’s make PJTAU one top ten agri varsities in country: PJTAU VC Prof Janaiah

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU) vice chancellor, Professor Aldas Janaiah urged students, faculty, and non-teaching staff to work and elevate the university's national ranking.

Addressing students and employees at the university auditorium in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, Professor Janaiah said that as of now, the PJTAU ranked 37th and stressed setting a goal to reach the top ten within the next three years.

For this, the issues highlighted during the meeting include filling vacant university officer positions by January according to the government policies to increase special quota seats and reducing the fees by 50 per cent for agricultural courses.

It was noted to warn against private institutions offering agricultural courses without having requisite technical permissions and recognition by various statutory authorities. The newly appointed VC has assured a democratic and transparent decision-making process will be created in the university. It was decided to prepare plans to celebrate the university's Diamond Jubilee soon.

The TASA (Telangana Agricultural Scientists Association) president Professor B Vidya Sagar, Non-Teaching Staff Association leaders Srinivas Yadav, and Amrutha Reddy, student representatives Pooja, Balakoti, and alumni representative Kavi Raj highlighted several issues and the achievements of the university.