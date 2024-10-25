Licence must for cracker shops, GHMC issues set of dos & don'ts

Hyderabad: With Diwali around the corner, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued strict dos and don’ts for those taking temporary permits for setting up stalls selling crackers and asked to obtain a temporary trade license from the GHMC. The civic body’s permission should be preceded by clearances from the local police station and fire station against payment of the relevant fee.

GHMC Commissioner K Ilambarithi informed on Thursday that shopkeepers selling firecrackers must obtain a temporary trade license from GHMC; without a license, they will not be allowed to set up shops during the festival.

According to GHMC, all the operators of fireworks shops must get a license and set up shops as per the rules.

All those setting up fireworks shops will have to pay a fixed fee and obtain prior permission from the GHMC. Application for temporary trade identification number can be made through the citizen service centre or the GHMC website (www.ghmc.gov.in).

The Commissioner said that the trade license fee can be paid through demand draft, debit/credit cards, and net banking. Additionally, they were asked to give an Aadhaar card and a PAN card as proof of their identity.

“All zonal Commissioners have been empowered to clear applications at the local/zonal level to set up stalls and issue temporary trade licenses and to hold surprise inspections of the stalls. Stalls can be set up by individuals, associations, and societies. GHMC has also mandated some aspects like maintaining distance from one another, provision of water, wooden stands, use of fire-resistant materials and extinguishers, 24x7 watch and ward staff, and getting all electrical connections duly certified by a competent inspector,” said Ilambarithi.

It is suggested that fireworks should not be lit close to the shops under any circumstances and that the lights installed in the shop should use good-quality electric wire. If any untoward incident happens in the stall, it will be clearly mentioned in the temporary trade license certificate that the stall holder is responsible and liable for legal action.

It is advised to strictly follow the orders issued by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board. He said that all orders issued by the Supreme Court, High Court, State and Central governments from time to time should be followed strictly. It has been clarified that the manufacture and sale of firecrackers which are banned, and their sale will not be allowed.

Ilambarithi said, “The violation of GHMC Act 1955/Courts/TSPCB/Government orders and guidelines will result in cancellation of the provisional trade license certificate.”

Moreover, the tripolice commissionerate of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda issued orders for setting up shops to sell crackers. The Deputy Commissioner of Police of the zones concerned will grant licenses in accordance with the Explosives Act, 1884, and Rules 1983 (as amended in 2008) to applicants who wish to temporarily sell crackers.

According to the police, the applicants are required to apply manually for a temporary license in Form AE-5 of the Explosives Rules. The applicant should enclose the documents along with the duly filled-in application form, including the NOC from the Divisional Fire Officer, land permission issued by the GHMC authorities, the NOC from neighbours in case of a single shop located in a pucca structure, and the site plan of the shop (blueprint copy).