Light Rains in Hyderabad: Showers in Financial District, More Expected Soon

Highlights

Light rains touched parts of Hyderabad, including the Financial District. Isolated showers may continue over the next 1–2 hours. Most areas remain dry with partly cloudy skies this evening

Light rains hit parts of Hyderabad, including the Financial District. More isolated showers expected in the next 1–2 hours, as reported by Telangana Weatherman.

Most areas may stay dry, with only 15–35% of the city likely to see rain. Stay prepared, just in case!

Weather is expected to remain partly cloudy through the evening.

