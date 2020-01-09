Locals fume over official apathy

Nanakramguda: The residents near Sumadhura Apartments here are questioning the GHMC official about the clearing of the garbage that has piled up for some time. The locals allege that the GHMC workers are not showing up for days to pick up the garbage which accumulates and leaves a stench behind.

"Why does GHMC have to wait until garbage piles up like this? What are the measures GHMC is taking to stop dumping? We want some GHMC official to answer our queries and initiate remedial measures," demanded S Chandrasekhar, a local resident. "Many of us, especially kids, are falling sick. As final exams are right around the corner this may affect their studies too," he added.