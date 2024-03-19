Locals raise a stink over shrinking RK Puram lake

Hyderabad: Rama Krishna Puram (RK Puram) Lake, also known as Mukidigan Cheruvu, has once again garnered attention as locals voice concerns over the degradation of the lake due to trash dumping in its surrounding area. Currently, the lake stands as one of the fastest-shrinking lakes in the city, with very little water remaining. Locals allege that this is due to the lack of maintenance by the GHMC and the Irrigation department, urging them to at least fence the lake.

Locals pointed out that RK Puram Lake, which spanned over 100 acres during the Nizam era, has now shrunk to 30 acres. Two years ago, developmental works were sanctioned under Mission Kakatiya Phase IV in two phases, but only around 30 per cent of the works were completed. The remaining works are pending, and progress was halted due to the unavailability of labour and insufficient funds. Due to this neglect, the entire lake area is turning into a dump yard, leading to an increase in mosquito menace.

“First of all, half of the lake was damaged earlier by the construction of a road that was laid right through the lake to create a shortcut for the colonies. This resulted in the water being cut off from the rest of the lake. Now, the lake is being further destroyed due to the dumping of trash, as no action has been taken by the concerned officials to remove it. Since we do not know when the development works will be undertaken, it would be better if the officials fenced the lake,” said Mukesh, a local of RK Puram.

Robin Zaccheus, a social activist and local resident, stated, “For the past two years, GHMC officials have only given us false hope. Unfortunately, with no progress made, residents of RK Puram are sceptical about whether the lake will ever undergo the planned enhancement. Despite multiple complaints, no action has been taken to develop the lake or at least fence it.”