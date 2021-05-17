Lockdown shakes up ‘Nawabi’ Hyderabadis

Hyderabad: Hyderabadis who are known for waking up late are now seen making a beeline at grocery stores and other establishments with a bag in one hand and another on the yawning mouth.

As the lockdown entered day five on Sunday, a huge crowd was seen at most City markets, with people queuing up in front of stores and shopping complexes from early hours at week-end during the four-hour relaxation.

On Sunday morning people, who normally rise late especially, were seen rushing to purchase their needs. "For last five days, I had to get up early and rush to the grocery store and also the meat shop. Waking up late seems to be forgotten by people who now are forced out of bed to go to markets before the lockdown relaxation time ends," said Mohammed Khizar of Shalibanda.

During the day some super bazaars and main grocery markets like Begum Bazar, Mir Alam Mandi, Mahboob Gunj and all stores/ shops in colonies were crowded with people waiting from early hours to make purchases. While most customers were seen wearing facemasks, they failed to maintain physical distancing at most places.

People were seen engaged in over-purchasing of groceries even at small shops of residential colonies, due to restrictions enforced by the government in view of the second wave of Covid-19. When the lockdown began on May 12, people thronged vegetable shops, supermarkets and kirana stores to stock up essential commodities. Now they are rushing to stores for stock up on their needs.

"As people are stocking up we ran out of groceries. Even as lockdown relaxation was given, they are still in panic and storing commodities," said Rizwan, owner of a grocery store in the Old City.

"Daily have to wake up early, as it is only a four-hour relaxation. We have a limited time for purchasing commodities. While stores have a huge rush, daily some or other needy item is being missed or is out of stock," said Ravi, a customer at a supermarket in Dilsukhnagar.

Immediately after 10 am, the police were seen making rounds ensuring that all shops were shut. They also gave some time to shopkeepers and buyers to reach their destinations. Following this, the police checked vehicles. People working under the essential services category or with a pass were allowed to commute during the lockdown.