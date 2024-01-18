Lok Sabha polls: AICC chief to visit city

Hyderabad: As part of preparations for the Lok Sabha polls, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will be taking part in the party’s crucial meeting, where the party’s rank and file will be invited to attend. The meeting, to which even the booth-level incharges are being invited, will be tentatively held at L B Stadium on January 25.

AICC (TS) incharge Deepa Dasmunshi visited the stadium during the evening hours to review the arrangements being made for the grand party event, kick-starting the party’s campaign in Telangana.

Following the Chief Minister’s swearing-in ceremony held in December, this will be a grand event where thousands of partymen are expected. On an earlier occasion, Deepa Dasmunshi, as the party’s observer during the Assembly polls, played an active role and also supervised arrangements at the stadium, as the VVIPs, including members of the Gandhi family, including Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka, were attending the event.