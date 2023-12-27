Live
- Phil Salt rises to second spot in ICC T20Is rankings
- They turned Parliament into a deep, dark chamber: Derek O'Brien on suspension of MPs
- Centre declares Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masrat Alam faction) unlawful association under UAPA
- Bengal ration scam: License of Rahman's rice mills renewed illegally, says ED
- ‘Seems my office has passed ultimate test’: PM Modi after children visit his official residence
- Health, lifestyle factors key to curb risk of young-onset dementia: Study
- Ring in 2024 with Joy: Distinctive Ways to Embrace the New Year
- Israel Embassy security scare: Delhi Police teams scan area to collect more evidence
- Celebrating the Timeless Legacy of Mirza Ghalib on His 226th Birth Anniversary
- Anand Mohan meets Nitish amid murmurs of his joining JD(U)
Just In
Look out notice issued for Bodhan ex MLA’s son in accident case
Highlights
Sohel drove rashly in Panjagutta and caused an accident but reportedly asked the driver to surrender to avoid the case
Hyderabad: The police have issued a look-out notice against the son of the former Bodhan MLA. Sohel drove rashly in Panjagutta and caused an accident but reportedly asked the driver to surrender to avoid the case. Instead of him, the driver Abdul was sent to the police station.
Sohel, who had an accident and went straight to Mumbai, ran away to Dubai from there. In this order, Panjagutta police issued lookout notices for Sohel. Panjagutta police have started efforts to extradite Sohel who is in Dubai
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS