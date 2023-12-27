  • Menu
Look out notice issued for Bodhan ex MLA’s son in accident case

Look out notice issued for Bodhan ex MLA’s son in accident case
Highlights

Sohel drove rashly in Panjagutta and caused an accident but reportedly asked the driver to surrender to avoid the case

Hyderabad: The police have issued a look-out notice against the son of the former Bodhan MLA. Sohel drove rashly in Panjagutta and caused an accident but reportedly asked the driver to surrender to avoid the case. Instead of him, the driver Abdul was sent to the police station.

Sohel, who had an accident and went straight to Mumbai, ran away to Dubai from there. In this order, Panjagutta police issued lookout notices for Sohel. Panjagutta police have started efforts to extradite Sohel who is in Dubai

