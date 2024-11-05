Love for Cow Foundation team meets MIM chief Asad Owaisi

Hyderabad: Members of different animal welfare organisations met Hyderabad MP & AIMIM party supremo Asaduddin Owaisi at the MIM party office and presented him a memento of “Love for Cow” on Sunday.

Interacting with them, Asaduddin Owaisi said, “To do good deeds and leave the rest on Allah (God). We shall all do the best we can for the people. Our party leaders are always available for any help”. He remembered and lauded the service of the late Ramesh Jagirdar, founder of many animal welfare organisations and a senior Hindi journalist.

He described him as a great soldier, social reformer, and a human being who rendered innumerable services to the nation and society. Love for Cow Foundation chairman Jasmat Patel, Managing Trustee Ridesh Jagirdar, and Trustee R K Jain briefed him about activities being taken up by Love for Cow Foundation and other animal welfare organisations. Jasmat Patel told Hyderabad MP that the organisation has been actively campaigning to save at least one rupee a day for the cause of cows and contribute Rs 365 a year for ‘Gau Seva’. They also briefed the MP about the importance of preserving cows for future generations.