L&TMRHL celebrates Ugadi 2024 with extension of passenger offers

Hyderabad: This Ugadi festival will cheer the metro rail passengers as L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (L&TMRHL) on Monday extended the HMR passenger offers that include the ‘Super Saver Metro Holiday Card’, ‘Metro Student Pass', and ‘Super Off Peak Hour Offer’ for the next six months.

NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL, said, “By extending these popular offers, we aim to make metro travel even more accessible and passenger friendly."

KVB Reddy, MD and CEO, L&TMRHL, commented, “The extension of the popular HMR passenger offers is a token of our gratitude to our valued customers and a way to reward them for choosing to travel by Hyderabad metro. With the extension of these offers, L&TMRHL reaffirms its commitment to providing a safe, reliable, and affordable travel experience for the people of Hyderabad.”