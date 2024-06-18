L&TMRHL certified as ‘Great Place to Work’

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) has been certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’ in the mid-size organisation category by Great Place to Work India, a global agency active in the field of workplace culture, on Monday.

According to L&TMRHL officials, it is one of the few organisations to receive a high Trust Index score of 92 in its maiden attempt.

The certification is valid from June 2024 to June 2025. The certification process involved an assessment of L&TMRHL’s work culture, which included employee surveys, focus groups, and a review of the company’s HR practices.