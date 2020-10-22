LTMRHL MD KVB Reddy conferred prestigious award

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (LTMRHL) is delighted to inform that Mr. KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL has been conferred with 'Construction World Person of the Year 2020 – Private Sector', by Construction World Global Awards over an event held virtually. The award is presented to professionals who have made considerable achievements in their careers and businesses, and through their efforts have propelled the industry forward.

On receiving the award, KVB Reddy stated, "When I look back to my three and a half decades of professional journey, what brings me utmost joy is the learning that I could gain in the process. While receiving the Construction World Person of the Year 2020 Global Award today, I dedicate the success to each of my team members. The awards reiterate the fact that a lot more hard work lies ahead for all of us."

LTMRHL is a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro. - L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited. It signed the concession agreement with the then Government of Andhra Pradesh on September 4, 2010, and completed the financial closure for the project on March 1, 2011 in a record period of six months. A consortium of 10 banks led by State Bank of India has sanctioned the entire debt requirement of the project. This is the largest fund tie-up in India for a non-power infrastructure Public Private Partnership (PPP) project.