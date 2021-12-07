Machine Learning most acquired skill in country: Survey

Hyderabad: Machine learning (ML) is the most preferred course online during 2021 with AI and Machine Learning. Specialists, data analysts and data scientists are pegged as the most sought after emerging job roles. According to the Annual Employability Survey by Aspiring Minds, most Indian engineers are miles away to fit into the knowledge economy skill requirements. Only 2.5 per cent of Indian engineers have technical skills in Artificial Intelligence required by industries.

Many sectors are aggressively adopting new-age technologies like machine learning for creating new opportunities. However, there is a massive skill gap across industries and Indian engineers are yet to pick up the skills needed.

The Future of Jobs- 2020 projection by the World Economic Forum, AI and Machine Learning specialists, Data Analysts and Data Scientists are emerging job roles.

Against this backdrop graduates and professionals are keen to explore the domain and gain specialised skills.

A Coursera communique on Monday said, 'Machine Learning' course by the Stanford University is the most popular course sought after from Indian learners via Coursera, an online learning platform during 2021. Besides Machine Learning, Foundations: Data, Data, Everywhere course by Google is also a popular choice among learners to gain skills such as data visualisation, data Analysis, data cleaning, SQL and data processing.

Mental health or psychological well-being is crucial to an individual's ability to lead a fulfilling life. Apart from gaining technical skills, learners are enrolling in courses that teach happiness and well-being. The science of well-being and introduction to psychology by the Yale University are highly popular courses.

The ten most popular overall courses in India in 2021 are: Machine Learning (Stanford University), Programming for Everybody (Getting Started with Python) by the University of Michigan, Foundations: Data, Data, Everywhere (Google), English for Career Development (University of Pennsylvania), Financial Markets (Yale University), HTML, CSS, and Java script for Web Developers (Johns Hopkins University), Learning How to Learn: Powerful mental tools to help you master tough subjects (Deep Teaching Solutions), The Science of Well-Being (Yale University), Introduction to Psychology (Yale University) and Foundations of User Experience (UX) Design (Google).